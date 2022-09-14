Delhi: Step-by-step guide to applying for electricity subsidy

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced a number – 7011311111 – that can be used to apply to continue availing power subsidy in Delhi. At present, those whose power consumption is less than 200 units do not have to pay any electricity charges. Those whose consumption is up to 400 units get a 50% subsidy, up to Rs 800.

The Delhi government has now made it mandatory for people to opt in for the subsidy to continue getting the benefits. Kejriwal also said that those who wished to avail this subsidy must apply before September 30.

Applying for Delhi #ElectricityBill subsidy? Here’s what happens when you give a missed call on 7011311111. Here’s a step-by-step guide to applying for the subsidy: https://t.co/a8xUvejpok pic.twitter.com/oLA6A1L3nM — Express Delhi-NCR (@ieDelhi) September 14, 2022

“You will get subsidy based on which month you are applying for subsidy…If you apply in September, you will get subsidy from October. Similarly, if you opt in October, you will get subsidy in November….This scheme is valid for one year and it will get renewed every year…All people will get a form along with their electricity bill in their September cycle which one will have to fill if they want to continue to avail the subsidy on electricity,” Kejriwal said.

Availing the subsidy: A step-by-step guide

How to apply/ask for the subsidy?

To apply for the subsidy, you have to apply before the last day of the preceding month. For example, if you want the subsidy to be given starting October 1, you will have to apply by September 30.

Give a missed call on 7011311111.

You will receive an opt in form, which you have to fill and send.

For offline bill

Each consumer will receive a letter/consent form attached with their electricity bill for the next two cycles which they have to fill. Update your mobile number, and voter ID and sign it. Consumer’s name, CA numbers and addresses will be auto-updated.

Visit the nearest billing centre. There will be a separate subsidy counter. Submit your form there. Fill out the form before your next billing cycle.

For e-bill

You will receive a hyperlink along with your e-bill. Click on the hyperlink, fill in the above-said details and submit it.

For online mode, a separate subsidy section will also be created in apps of all three discoms, where the consumer can fill out their form asking for subsidy.

— After consumers sign and submit the form, they will get a receipt stamped by the discoms.

— Government will also organise awareness camps in each district to help the public understand the process and submit the form.

— If any consumer misses filling out the consent form in the next two months, they can apply for a subsidy in October. The form has to be filled out before the next billing cycle.

— Last date for submissions – September 30