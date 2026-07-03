‘No job security’: 500 Delhi health workers strike for 7th Pay Commission benefits

Members of the Health Mission Doctors’ Welfare Association said a delegation had sought meetings with the Chief Minister and Health Minister but both leaders were unavailable

Written by: Sakshi Chand
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jul 3, 2026 03:28 PM IST
Doctors camped outside Vikas Bhawan near Sushruta Trauma Centre, Friday. (Express Photo)Doctors camped outside Vikas Bhawan near Sushruta Trauma Centre, Friday. (Express Photo)
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Around 500-550 doctors and healthcare workers employed under the Delhi State Health Mission (DSHM) sat on a one-day strike on Friday, demanding implementation of the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission and other salary-related benefits.

They camped outside Vikas Bhawan near Sushruta Trauma Centre after a delegation failed to meet either the Delhi Chief Minister or the Health Minister. Braving the sweltering heat, many protesters covered their heads with scarves, towels and caps, while others carried umbrellas.

Members of the Health Mission Doctors’ Welfare Association said a delegation had sought meetings with the Chief Minister and the Health Minister but both leaders were unavailable and the strike continued.

Their other demands include revision of salary ceilings to restore pending annual increments, job security for contractual employees, Delhi Government Employees Health Scheme (DGEHS) health cards, and retirement and death benefits for employees working under the National Health Mission (NHM).

In a letter dated June 24, addressed to the State Programme Officer, DSHM, the association announced that NHM employees would go on a one-day token strike on July 3 if their long-pending demands remained unresolved. It warned that if its demands continue to be ignored, it may intensify its agitation in the coming days.

‘Backbone of health system, but ignored’

Association members said NHM doctors and healthcare workers form the backbone of Delhi’s public healthcare system, providing services at mohalla clinics, dispensaries, polyclinics, school health programmes, immunisation drives and several other public health initiatives across the Capital.

Despite delivering frontline healthcare services for years, they alleged that thousands of contractual employees continue to work without job security or adequate service benefits.

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In the June 24 letter, the association claimed a proposal to extend benefits of the 7th Pay Commission to DSHM employees has remained pending for years despite completing departmental processing. It claimed the file had been forwarded for Cabinet approval but has since remained stalled without any official explanation.

It also alleged that several employees have not received annual salary increments for the last three years because the maximum salary ceiling has not been revised in line with their years of service, resulting in significant financial losses.

Members of the association said this is not the first time NHM employees have resorted to a strike. Similar protests have been organised in the past, but employees resumed work considering the impact on patients and after receiving assurances from the authorities. They alleged that despite repeated representations, the issues have remained unresolved, forcing them to return to the streets.

There was no immediate response from the Delhi government or DSHM to the association’s claims.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sakshi Chand
Sakshi Chand
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Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of experience in investigative journalism, she is a leading voice on crime, the prison system, and institutional governance in the National Capital. Professional Background Specialization: Her reporting focus includes high-stakes crime, national security, prison reforms, and traffic governance. Key Coverage: She has been on the frontlines of major events such as the 2G spectrum case, the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, and communal clashes across Uttar Pradesh (Kasganj, Aligarh). Earlier Career: Before joining The Indian Express, she was a reporter for The Times of India. Personal Interests: Outside of her career in journalism, Sakshi is a National-level basketball player and coach, bringing a unique sporting discipline to her professional life. Major Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Her reporting in the latter half of 2025 has been dominated by a major terror investigation and administrative accountability: 1. The Red Fort Blast Investigation Throughout November and December 2025, Sakshi led the coverage of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort: Forensic Breakthroughs: She reported on the use of TATP and ammonium nitrate in the IED and identified the shops where raw materials were sourced (Nov 14-16, 2025). The "i20 Route": She meticulously tracked the journey of the vehicle used in the blast, tracing it to a Pulwama-based resident who entered Delhi via the Badarpur toll plaza (Nov 12, 2025). Victim Support: She recently reported on the Delhi Police providing a list of damaged vehicle owners to the Finance Ministry to expedite insurance claims for those caught in the blast (Dec 4, 2025). 2. Crime & Police Accountability "Crackdown on Extortion Gangs": In December 2025, she reported on a syndicate that was blackmailing traffic cops. Following five arrests, the Special CP directed officers to report all such attempts (Dec 12, 2025). "Corruption in the Ranks": She covered the arrest of five Delhi Police personnel by the Vigilance branch following a wave of public complaints (May 19, 2025). Cold Cases & International Murders: She has extensively tracked the case of a man who allegedly killed his wife in London and fled to India, reporting on his "Proclaimed Offender" status and the denial of his anticipatory bail (May 2025). 3. Governance & Public Policy "13,000 Homes for 90,000 Cops": A data-driven feature on why the majority of Delhi Police personnel are forced to live on rent despite the city's housing projects (May 4, 2025). Traffic Decongestion: Using her interest in urban logistics, she detailed how the Traffic Police eased congestion on Vikas Marg by switching off signals and creating U-turns (April 2, 2025). Signature Style Sakshi Chand is known for a data-driven and investigative approach. She frequently uses forensic reports, CCTV analysis, and administrative data to go beyond the "official version" of a crime story. Her work in prison reporting is particularly noted for highlighting the legal and humanitarian conditions of foreign detention centers and local jails. ... Read More

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