‘No job security’: 500 Delhi health workers strike for 7th Pay Commission benefits

Around 500-550 doctors and healthcare workers employed under the Delhi State Health Mission (DSHM) sat on a one-day strike on Friday, demanding implementation of the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission and other salary-related benefits.

They camped outside Vikas Bhawan near Sushruta Trauma Centre after a delegation failed to meet either the Delhi Chief Minister or the Health Minister. Braving the sweltering heat, many protesters covered their heads with scarves, towels and caps, while others carried umbrellas.

Members of the Health Mission Doctors’ Welfare Association said a delegation had sought meetings with the Chief Minister and the Health Minister but both leaders were unavailable and the strike continued.