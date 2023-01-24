scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023
Delhi State Election Commission creates three new voter assistance booths at JLN Stadium

The booths were inaugurated by Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi, Dr Ranbir Singh, on Monday, to bolster voter awareness among citizens, especially the youth.

They also aimed at facilitating young people who have already turned 18 or will turn 18 on or before October 1, 2023, as well as left-out voters, to enrol themselves in the voter list. (Representational image)
Delhi State Election Commission creates three new voter assistance booths at JLN Stadium
The Delhi State Election Commission has created three special stalls to assist voters with issues ranging from searching for names in the voter list, enrolment for Voter ID cards, correction in Voter ID, and the deletion of names among others at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

The booths were inaugurated by Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi, Dr Ranbir Singh, on Monday, to bolster voter awareness among citizens, especially the youth. Singh said since the venue attracts a large number of young people during mega-events, stalls for voter awareness and facilitating voter registration had been put up to create electoral awareness amongst visitors.

They also aimed at facilitating young people who have already turned 18 or will turn 18 on or before October 1, 2023, as well as left-out voters, to enrol themselves in the voter list.

Singh hailed the youth as the most important and dynamic sector of the population, adding that their influence could significantly boost electoral literacy, particularly through their widespread use of social media.

First published on: 24-01-2023 at 10:29 IST
