Delhi starvation deaths: Mother was in no mental shape to have kids, say IHBAS officials

The room where the sisters were found dead. Gajendra Yadav The room where the sisters were found dead. Gajendra Yadav

The mother of three sisters who died, allegedly of starvation/malnutrition, shouldn’t have been married in the first place since she suffers from an “intellectual disorder” from birth, officials at the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS) have told The Indian Express.

A week after her three minor daughters died of starvation in a room in Mandawali, Beena Singh continues to be under examination and care at the institute. According to officials at the hospital, given the nature of her condition, care should have reached her earlier. Officials also said that she was not capable of looking after three children since she needed care herself.

The three sisters — Mansi (8), Paro (4) and Shikha (2) — were found dead in a one-room accommodation in Mandawali on July 26. Two post-mortems conducted on them showed that their death was caused by malnutrition/starvation and their consequences. However, suspicion has also been cast on the father’s role in the deaths, as he is alleged to have given the girls an unidentified medicine the night before they died. He has been missing since the incident.

Read | Delhi starvation deaths: One sister had Rs 1800 in account

“She (the mother) is still under preliminary examination. But from what we have seen so far, she has at least a moderate intellectual disorder,” Dr Nimish Menon, director of IHBAS, said. Pointing out the distinction between a mental illness and intellectual disorder, Menon said, “A mental illness develops later in the life of a patient and can be treated and cured. An intellectual disorder usually sets in at birth and cannot be reversed; the only thing to be done is to provide rehabilitation. A mental disorder can manifest itself in disturbances in the patient, but Beena doesn’t display such signs.”

According to Menon, this distinction becomes significant in the case of Beena — since she would have had the condition since birth, it would have been evident for a very long time to people in her life and those who interacted with her.

He added that she does not seem to have any history of receiving care or treatment for her condition in the past.

According to officials at the hospital, given her longstanding condition, she should not have been married or allowed to become the mother of three children she was not entirely capable of taking care of.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App