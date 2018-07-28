Delhi starvation deaths: Father may have given girls unknown medicine, says SDM report

The house in Delhi’s Mandawali, where three minor sisters were found dead. (Photo: Gajendra Yadav) The house in Delhi’s Mandawali, where three minor sisters were found dead. (Photo: Gajendra Yadav)

The magisterial enquiry into the death of three children in east Delhi’s Mandawali points to how the father, Mangal Singh, gave his daughters some “unknown medicine by mixing in hot water”. His disappearance since the incident “raises an element of doubt in the matter” and requires further investigation, the report, prepared by SDM Arun Gupta, states.

The report, sent to the Delhi government, has seven reasons for requesting “deeper investigation”, including the fact that the “report of viscera collected by GTB Hospital is awaited, the father of the girls is missing, and that all three children died on the same day… (despite being) in three different age groups”. District Magistrate K Mahesh has requested the DCP (east) to conduct a “proper and deeper investigation”. According to sources, the SDM has also been asked to carry out further investigation in the case. The Delhi Police is looking for Singh.

Starvation deaths: Anganwadi centre 500 metres away, Sisodia asks why sisters couldn’t access system

The SDM, Arun Gupta, who conducted the enquiry, said in his report that the nutritional condition of the children was not good, but they were receiving food items regularly. The report also says that Mansi, the oldest of the three, had Rs 1,805 in her account, which was opened by the school. The money, sources said, was subsidy for uniform and books, given by the government. According to rules, there is no restriction on the manner in which this money can be utilised.

The report also talks about the condition of the girls in the days before they died.

“…Children were suffering from loose motion and vomiting, which may have been due to some kind of stomach infection, but they were not provided adequate ORS solution and proper medication, which may have caused dehydration,” it says.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App