Delhi: Staring at fund cut, South body says no new projects

The South Corporation, the only civic body which enjoys a budget surplus, has sounded an alert, with commissioner Puneet Goel issuing a circular to heads of all departments not to create additional financial commitments.

This means that except for basic duties such as cleanliness, upkeep of colony roads and sanitation, the corporation will not be announcing new projects in health, education, road infrastructure, and purchase of new machinery for sanitation. Even upkeep of toilets, running of schools and purchase of medicines in dispensaries could take a hit, said an official.

The South body, as per last year’s budget, enjoys a surplus of Rs 50 crore, while North and East civic bodies have been reeling under financial crises, with a budget deficit of over Rs 700 crore.

Explained Delhi government adopts 5th DFC UNDER THE recommendations of Fifth Delhi Finance Commission — which looks at devolution of funds by the GNCTD to the civic bodies — the grant to MCDs has been enhanced from 10.5% to 12.5% of its net tax receipt. But the South body said the recommendation comes with riders, putting it in a tight financial position — it has to give a 3% share to North and East, which have a budget deficit.

In a letter to officials last week, Goel said, “With the implementation of the 5th Delhi Finance Commission, the devolution of funds to South Corporation has been drastically curtailed. In view of the adverse financial situation of SDMC, and keeping in mind the existing cash and committed liability of the corporation, it has become necessary to avoid creation of additional financial liability.”

“All heads of departments are directed not to create additional financial commitments except in unavoidable circumstances, that too with permission of the commissioner,” the letter said.

Explaining the financial situation, a senior official said, “As per the third finance commission, SDMC got Rs 1,100 crore in the non-plan head and Rs 500 crore in the plan head. But after the 5th DFC recommendations, the SMDC will get Rs 370 crore in the non-plan head and 600 crore under the plan head. But for undertaking any project in the plan head, a recommendation has to be given to the Delhi government.”

This means the corporation cannot take anticipatory approval from the mayor or commissioner and execute the work with a confidence that the budget will be later passed, he said.

The plan head is for specific projects, while non-plan fund can be used for different purposes. “The non-plan head is more important because to run existing projects efficiently, we need money under this category,” the official said.

Mayor Narender Chawla also said the fund allocation has been done in a way that it will become extremely difficult for the corporation to function.

“The South MCD was promised by the Delhi government last year that they will get Rs 1,081 crore, of which Rs 270 crore was due in January. If we do not get that, we will have a budget deficit for the first time since trifurcation,” an official said. Delhi government officials did not respond to calls seeking a comment.