Around Town: An instrumental ensemble, stand-up performance and more

Laugh out loud

Watch Delhi-based stand-up comedian Yash Rathi perform his set Dil Chahta Hai. Known for his

observational comedy, Rathi has several popular YouTube videos on parents, relationships and school. Till August 28 at multiple venues in Delhi-NCR. Tickets on bookmyshow.in.

Soak in the music

Watch Spandan: The Spirit of Rhythm in Life, an instrumental ensemble showcasing traditional music and dance

repertoire through a contemporary soundscape. The artistes include Dipanker Roy on the mohan veena, Saubhagya Gandharv on flute, Mintal Gazi on mandolin and bass, Archana Singh (Kathak), Amir Khan on sarangi, Mani Prasad on nakkara, Sujay Chakravarty on srikhol and Arunangshu Chaudhury on tabla. The show is in collaboration with the Vrindan Foundation for Art and Culture. On July 21, 7pm. At India Habitat Centre, New Delhi.

Listen to a story

Attend a discussion on Tipu Sultan ka Khwab, a play by Girish Karnad and translated by the late JB Mahboobur Rahman Farooqui. The speakers are Syeda Hamid, Muzaffar Ali, Pankaj Bisht, Asghar Wajahat, Ahmed Mahfooz, Anis Azmi and Mohd Kazim. The discussion will be followed by a dramatic reading of the play by Darain Shahidi and Mahmood Farooqui. On July 16, 6.30 pm. At Anjuman Taraqqi Urdu-Hind, New Delhi.

Take a relook at history

Catch Taj Mahal Ka Tender, a Hindustani comedy written by Ajay Shukla, directed by Anil Sharma and performed by the Mitr Rangmanch theatre group. The play explores what would have been the fate of Shah Jahan’s Taj Mahal if the emperor lived in the present times. On July 17, 7.30 pm. Tickets at bookmyshow.com and at the Programmes Desk, India Habitat Centre.