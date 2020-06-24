Delhi: Staff ‘rapes’ woman in CBI court

A case has been registered under IPC Section 376 (rape) and further probe in the matter is underway, said police. A case has been registered under IPC Section 376 (rape) and further probe in the matter is underway, said police.

Police have arrested a man for allegedly raping a woman in her 30s in the special CBI court at the Rouse Avenue court complex. The accused worked as a court staffer. Police received a complaint from the woman on Monday evening and sent the accused to judicial custody.

According to police, the woman, a resident of Old Delhi, said she knew the accused for the past six months and alleged he called her to meet him. “In her complaint, she alleged that he took her inside court room number 308 and sexually assaulted her. A PCR call was received at IP Estate police station on Monday regarding the rape,” said a senior police officer.

A case has been registered under IPC Section 376 (rape) and further probe in the matter is underway, said police. DCP (Central) Sanjay Bhatia said, “We have registered an FIR and arrested the accused.” Siddhartha Nanwal, Secretary, Rouse Avenue Bar Association, said, “The facts of the case are not yet clear. There will be a trial in this case, and the court will decide. If such an incident has happened, then we condemn it.”

