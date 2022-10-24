Delhi: St Stephen’s to inform Christian candidates of interview dates soon

St. Stephen’s College in Delhi has said it will soon inform shortlisted Christian minority candidates of interview dates for admissions through email.

After the Supreme Court dismissed St Stephen’s College’s plea against the Delhi High Court’s directions, the college is conducting admissions to its Unreserved, SC, and ST category seats through Delhi University (DU)’s centralised admissions system.

The Delhi High Court had directed St Stephen’s College to conduct admissions against its unreserved seats solely on the basis of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) and to do away with interviews for these seats.

In the ongoing first round of admissions, the college has approved application forms for 227 Unreserved, Scheduled Caste, and Scheduled Tribe candidates, who will be admitted after they pay their fees.

“All application forms received by the college for the Christian minority category candidates are under process. All such applicants who will be shortlisted for interview will be intimated by email. Therefore, applicants are advised to keep checking their registered email account for information regarding interview dates,” the college has updated on its website.

Meanwhile, DU has extended the deadline for candidates to pay their fees till 2 pm on Tuesday, October 25, “on the request of candidates and considering the Diwali festivities”.