scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 24, 2022

Delhi: St Stephen’s to inform Christian candidates of interview dates soon

After the Supreme Court dismissed St Stephen’s College’s plea against the Delhi High Court’s directions, the college is conducting admissions to its Unreserved, SC, and ST category seats through Delhi University (DU)’s centralised admissions system.

The Delhi High Court had directed St Stephen's College to conduct admissions against its unreserved seats solely on the basis of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) and to do away with interviews for these seats. (File)

St. Stephen’s College in Delhi has said it will soon inform shortlisted Christian minority candidates of interview dates for admissions through email.

After the Supreme Court dismissed St Stephen’s College’s plea against the Delhi High Court’s directions, the college is conducting admissions to its Unreserved, SC, and ST category seats through Delhi University (DU)’s centralised admissions system.

The Delhi High Court had directed St Stephen’s College to conduct admissions against its unreserved seats solely on the basis of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) and to do away with interviews for these seats.

In the ongoing first round of admissions, the college has approved application forms for 227 Unreserved, Scheduled Caste, and Scheduled Tribe candidates, who will be admitted after they pay their fees.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | The economic and political challenges awaiting the new ...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | The economic and political challenges awaiting the new ...
Collegemates turned neighbours, slew of cases and a tiffin box blastPremium
Collegemates turned neighbours, slew of cases and a tiffin box blast
Online betting ads pop up across social media platforms, MeitY could inte...Premium
Online betting ads pop up across social media platforms, MeitY could inte...
Takeaways from Xi’s CongressPremium
Takeaways from Xi’s Congress

“All application forms received by the college for the Christian minority category candidates are under process. All such applicants who will be shortlisted for interview will be intimated by email. Therefore, applicants are advised to keep checking their registered email account for information regarding interview dates,” the college has updated on its website.

More from Delhi

Meanwhile, DU has extended the deadline for candidates to pay their fees till 2 pm on Tuesday, October 25, “on the request of candidates and considering the Diwali festivities”.

First published on: 24-10-2022 at 11:42:19 am
Next Story

Indira Jaising shares notice that asks women advocates to refrain from ‘arranging hair in open court’

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 24: Latest News
Advertisement