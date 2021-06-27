Delhi to wait longer for Sputnik V vaccine

A spokesperson from Apollo also stated that there is no update on the availability of the Sputnik V vaccine at the hospital. (File photo/Reuters)

The wait for the Sputnik V vaccine in Delhi continues to grow, with hospitals in the city saying that the supply has not yet reached them.

Both Indraprastha Apollo Hospital and Madhukar Rainbow Children’s Hospital had stated that they will be making the vaccine available to the public in Delhi, and both had tentatively flagged June 20 as the roll-out date. However, this had not happened.

Dinesh Vashist, VP Operations at Madhukar Hospital, had said then that they were expecting to receive the supply some time last week instead.

However, as of Sunday, there is no tentative date for when the roll-out of the Russian vaccine might begin in the city.

“We are dependent on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories for the supply but there is still some delay, the reasons for which have not been specified. Because of this, we cannot give any tentative date for when it might be available,” he said.

A spokesperson from Apollo also stated that there is no update on the availability of the vaccine at the hospital.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also stated that the government would be receiving a consignment of the Sputnik V vaccine after June 20. However, it is not yet available at Delhi government centres either.