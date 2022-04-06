Delhi: Sportspersons who got Olympic glory felicitated

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal handed over monetary awards to Olympic medal winners and participants from Delhi on Tuesday. Wrestler Bajrang Punia who won a bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics last year was presented with a cheque of Rs 1 crore. Sportspersons who competed in the Olympics including table tennis player Manika Batra, shooter Deepak Kumar, and coach Shallaz Kumar, who coaches high-jumper Sharad Kumar, were awarded Rs 10 lakh each.

High-jumper Sharad Kumar, who won a bronze medal in the Paralympics in Tokyo last year, was presented with his letter of appointment as an Assistant Director in the Education Department, according to a communication from the Delhi government.

The Directorate of Education and Sports had organised a ceremony to facilitate the Olympians.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who was at the event, said: “From this session the admissions for our Sports University will begin, which will give a platform to talented individuals from all over Delhi as well as the country to hone their mastery in their choice of sport. School-level admissions will also begin, for which the Specialised School of Excellence on Sports has been launched by the Delhi Sports University and the Directorate of Education, Delhi.”

Kejriwal said, “To develop a sports positive mindset we have developed the Delhi Sports University. It is the first year of the Sports University right now but we will do whatever we can to make it successful.”

Athlete Sharad Kumar said, “…please don’t lose hope, you’ll feel alone and feel like giving up. But that’s the time you realise that underneath it all is someone who will emerge with your performance. This has happened to me and I have seen that most athletes from Delhi have either left or given up the sport. But I persisted and I stand here today and now the Delhi government has recognized it. This is a ray of hope for everyone to follow their passion and I’m sure times are changing.”