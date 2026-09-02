5 years after Malleswari became first V-C, Delhi Sports University to appoint new head

Nearly five years after Karnam Malleswari — who won a bronze medal in weightlifting at the 2000 Sydney Olympics to become the first Indian woman to win an Olympic medal — was appointed as the first Vice-Chancellor (V-C) of Delhi Sports University, the government has initiated the process to appoint the university’s next head.

The Directorate of Higher Education has invited applications for the post, with the last date for submission set as October 16. The V-C will be appointed for a five-year term and can be reappointed for one more term, subject to conditions.

The eligibility criteria requires that the candidate should be a distinguished sports scholar, sportsperson of international eminence, coach of international eminence, or a professor in a reputed sports institution or academy with at least 10 years of experience.