Delhi: ‘Speeding’ bus hits sisters on scooter; 20-year-old dead

A 20-year-old woman died and her sister was injured after their scooter was hit by a bus in Ghaziabad’s Kavi Nagar Friday morning. The victim, Akansha Srivastava, was riding pillion while her sister Reena was driving when the incident took place.

“We received information that two people on a scooter were hit by a bus in Bulandshahr Industrial Area. While it is part of investigation, it appears that the bus was speeding. We have obtained the number of the bus and a case has been registered against an unknown person for rash driving,” said an official from Kavi Nagar police station.

According to police, the victim was a Ghaziabad resident and worked part-time at a local dairy store while studying at a local college.

According to police, the bus allegedly hit the two-wheeler from the rear. The impact was such that the victim was dragged on the ground along with it. Akansha was rushed to a nearby government hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival.

The driver fled with the bus but the licence plate number was noted by a bystander.

Police are also obtaining CCTV footage from nearby shops to reconstruct the sequence of events.

Akansha was among five sisters and would earn for the family since their father had been unemployed for the past few years.

The scooter belonged to Reena and she was dropping Akansha to her office at Kanha Dairy, which was a daily ritual. As the two reached the industrial area, Reena stopped the vehicle and waited to take a turn at one of the signals.

“Reena told us the scooter was stationary and she did not notice vehicles coming from behind. It must have been a few seconds after they had stopped when the speeding bus hit the vehicle. Reena recalled being flipped off the scooter, which saved her life, but Akansha got dragged, which injured her very severely. She was hard working and would change jobs frequently to support the family,” said Sagar, their cousin.

The family hails from Etah and has been living in a rented accommodation close to Bisrakh Gate for the past seven years.

Akansha had pursued an engineering course in Saharanpur before shifting with the family to their Ghaziabad home and taking up a job.