Delhi: Speeches & poetry at ITO protest led by women

Around 200 people, comprising mostly women, gathered at ITO Tuesday night to register their protest against the CAA and the police crackdown at Jamia Millia Islamia.

Students, activists, lawyers and residents of Old Delhi gathered at Shaheedi Park, and in a gesture symbolic of non-violent resistance, covered their mouths with black cloth. The protest was organised by women to forefront their resistance to the new citizenship law and police violence.

What followed was an evening of poetry, speeches and sharing of information on the crackdown at Aligarh Muslim University. “Most of the time, women are left behind in matters of resistance, especially Muslim women. Women of Old Delhi decided to gather and raise our voices against what is happening,” said Farheen Naz, an education administrator. Seema Tahira, who was at the protest, said: “If our children are beaten up, women will have to come out.”

