Delhi: Special units to monitor areas throwing up most cases of late hospitalisations, deaths

On Monday, 72 people succumbed to the virus in the national capital, which is the highest daily count in 2021, and the maximum since November 8, when the toll was 77.

The steep rise in the number of daily Covid deaths, from 10 to 72 within 10 days, has prompted the Delhi government to set up dedicated units to identify neighbourhoods throwing up most cases of late hospitalisations.

The units will also monitor deaths-to-admission ratio in hospitals. The government has also directed district officials to ensure that every Covid-affected family is made aware of the need to check oxygen saturation levels of members “irrespective of age”, said a top official.

Even as the number of cases rose exponentially, due to the relatively fewer number of deaths as compared to the previous waves of the virus, the Delhi government had initially said the ongoing wave is “less serious”. However, the situation has changed rapidly in the last 48 hours, prompting a rethink in strategy.

A top official said that at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Vijay Dev on serious Covid cases on Monday, a decision was taken to set up 24×7 cells in 11 Delhi government hospitals comprising administrative and medical officers.

“The cells will identify geographical areas from where more cases of late admissions/deaths on arrival at hospitals are coming. The District Magistrates concerned will be directed to scale up the information, education and communication campaigns in every such locality. The cells will also monitor the deaths-to-admissions ratio across hospitals,” the official said.

The health department was directed by Dev to ensure that pulse oximeters reach every Covid-affected family or individuals under home isolation.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Sunday said of all the active infected patients in Delhi, 65 per cent are aged below 45. “It should be ensured that the family is informed about the need for monitoring oxygen saturation, irrespective of the age. Early reporting to hospitals whenever oxygen level drops below 94 needs to be ensured for saving lives,” the official said.

Additionally, the cells will also be expected to ensure that appropriate systems are in place in each hospital for timely management of serious patients and to smoothen inter-departmental coordination and adequate supervision by senior faculty members.