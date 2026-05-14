Delhi Special Secretary removed from service over corruption charge

In a rare instance of major penalty against a serving IAS officer, the Centre has removed Padma Jaiswal, a 2003-batch AGMUT cadre officer, from service on charges of corruption. Jaiswal, who is Special Secretary in the Administrative Reforms Department of the Delhi government, faces dismissal following a long-drawn disciplinary process.

Official sources confirmed that the removal order was issued earlier this week with final approval from the President of India on the recommendation of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) headed by the Prime Minister. In regard to AGMUT cadre officials, the DoPT takes such a decision on the recommendation of the MHA.

When contacted, Jaiswal said, “I am not aware of any such development or any dismissal order being passed.”

The action stems from allegations dating back to 2007-08 when she served as Deputy Commissioner of West Kameng district in Arunachal Pradesh. A complaint filed by local residents in February 2008 had accused her of misappropriation of government revenue and misuse of official position. She was placed under suspension in April 2008. In October 2010, her suspension was revoked.

The MHA initiated disciplinary proceedings under Rule 8 of the All India Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules. Jaiswal was served charge memoranda in 2009 and 2010. The Central Vigilance Commission and Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) were consulted, and UPSC recommended her removal from service.

However, the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) had earlier set aside the proceedings initiated by the MHA, holding that the MHA lacked jurisdiction over AGMUT cadre officers.

The Union government challenged the CAT order before the Delhi High Court, which on April 1 this year ruled in favour of the Centre.

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The HC observed that the CAT had “erred” in its finding and restored the disciplinary proceedings to the stage at which they were stayed.

Following the HC verdict, the MHA completed the process and recommended the major penalty of removal.

In her over two-decade career, Jaiswal has served in key positions in Arunachal Pradesh, Delhi, Goa, and Puducherry.

Major penalties like dismissal or compulsory retirement are imposed infrequently on IAS officers, making this action significant.

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Disciplinary proceedings are initiated against officials by their cadre controlling authorities and the outcome of corruption cases are decided by the courts based on charge sheets filed by investigating agencies.