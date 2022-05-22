Delhi: Special officer visits Ghazipur landfill site, apprised of December 2024 deadline to clear it

On the first after being deputed as the special officer of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Ashwani Kumar visited the Ghazipur landfill site and waste-to-energy Plant Saturday and was apprised of an action plan to clear the dumpsite by December 2024.

Kumar and chief secretary Naresh Kumar were apprised of steps taken to control incidents of fire, site monitoring mechanism, stepping up of bio-mining/bio-remediation of legacy waste from 4,000 MT presently to 9,000 MT per day by June end by replacing old low-capacity machines with high-capacity trommel machines.

Kumar was informed that around 10.25 lakh MT of legacy waste had already been processed, regarding the non-functioning of the waste-to-energy plant at Ghazipur and the steps being taken for stabilising the slopes.

“It was also informed that the department has prepared an action plan to clear the dumpsite by December 2024. The chief secretary directed all the officers to increase the process of biomining and its disposal, strictly adhere to the action plan and directed the concessionaire to operationalize the waste-to-energy plant at the earliest,” said a senior East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) official.