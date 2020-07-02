Delhi: Special Cell inspector dies of coronavirus

Early Wednesday, inspector Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, who was a part of Delhi Police’s Special Cell, passed away at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket, due to Covid-related complications, after being on ventilator for 13 days. He was administered plasma therapy twice, said SHO Wazirabad. Early Wednesday, inspector Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, who was a part of Delhi Police’s Special Cell, passed away at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket, due to Covid-related complications, after being on ventilator for 13 days. He was administered plasma therapy twice, said SHO Wazirabad.

“You be careful, you have diabetes… I will be fine,” is what inspector Sanjeev Kumar Yadav told assistant sub-inspector Satender over the phone from the hospital bed, as he battled Covid, on June 17. The 48-year-old inspector also reassured his younger brother Rajeev and his closest friend, SHO (Wazirabad) P C Yadav, that he will be home soon.

Early Wednesday, inspector Yadav, who was a part of Delhi Police’s Special Cell, passed away at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket, due to Covid-related complications, after being on ventilator for 13 days. He was administered plasma therapy twice, said SHO Wazirabad. “We even got the drug Remdesivir from Mumbai as it wasn’t available in Delhi. Everyone tried their best… the police headquarters, the Special Cell,” he said.

It was in June first week that inspector Yadav got tested after a colleague contracted Covid. “That result came negative, and then a few days later, he fell sick again. He was taken to Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital on June 17, where his test was repeated. On June 18, he was shifted to Max Hospital, Saket. His second Covid test came positive,” said a colleague.

Yadav is survived by his wife and two children, aged 11 and 17, who live in East Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar. His brother Rajeev (46), a teacher, told The Indian Express, “He had no co-morbidities, no blood pressure or lung-related problems or diabetes. He was very fit — in fact some people referred to him as ‘cheetah’. In May, he visited our mother and the rest of us in our village in Bulandshahr. He got me masks, sanitisers, and told us to be cautious.”

His wife too contracted the virus and was admitted to Max, Saket, and is back home after recovering.

Yadav was enlisted in the Delhi Police as a sub-inspector in 1996, worked in the Crime Branch, got promoted to the rank of an inspector in 2015, and joined the Special Cell in 2018. On January 26, he was awarded the Police Medal for Gallantry.

SHO (Wazirabad) P C Yadav, recalled their decades-old friendship, and the team that was “PC Yadav-Sanjeev Yadav”. He said, “We worked in the Crime Branch together from 2007-16. He was a very disciplined man, and cared deeply about his team. Before any raid, he would ensure that the team was safe. We made a great team… We are nothing without each other. He was like my brother.”

ASI Satender, who has known him closely since 2015, said, “Since Covid started, he made sure to brief us about how to be safe, how to keep paperwork ready. Even when he was in hospital, he was concerned about my health because I have diabetes.”

On Tuesday afternoon, Delhi Police head constable Dheer Singh (47) too succumbed to the virus — a day after he tested positive. Singh was deployed with Delhi Police’s PCR (north zone), and is survived by his wife and their two children, said DCP (PCR) Sharat Kumar Sinha. He joined the force over 20 years ago.

“Singh had taken three days off as he wanted to rest. On Monday, he got the rapid test for Covid done and the result came positive the same day. The doctor advised him home quarantine, and on Tuesday, we sent a PCR vehicle to pick up his wife and children to get their test done. By then, he was feeling sick as he had developed fever. The PCR took him to Lady Hardinge Medical College for treatment where he passed away,” said Special CP (Operations) Muktesh Chander.

Ten police personnel have died of the virus so far. Around 2,000 personnel have tested positive, of which at least 1,300 have recovered and resumed duty, said a senior officer.

