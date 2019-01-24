Delhi: Special Cell arrests five men in year’s biggest drug haul yet

In the largest drug haul in 2019, Delhi Police’s Special Cell arrested five persons, including a British citizen, on charges of smuggling banned narcotic substances like Tramadol, Alprazolam and Ketamine, police said.

Advertising

Police recovered 13.5 lakh tablets of various narcotic substances, 10 kg of Tramadol, 500 grams of Ketamine and more than a hundred Ketamine and Lignocaine injections. The narcotic substances were hidden inside 43 drums of rice. DCP (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said the “drugs were collected from Mumbai and Delhi and en route for supply in London and other areas in the United Kingdom, Nepal and Malaysia”.

Yadav added that the top members of the drug syndicate have been identified as Mazhar, a Pakistani citizen; Amarjeet Bains, a citizen of London; and Jaspreet Singh Dhillon, who is based in Nepal.

Police said the accused, Rajesh Dutta, is wanted by UK authorities in a 2 million pound money laundering case. Dutta initially started with a cigarette import business, and later expanded into psychotropic substances. “He became very adept at preparing Ketamine on a daily basis,” DCP Yadav said.

The other accused are Sunil Kumar and Lokesh Mehta, who were earlier arrested by the Customs department in 2015 for which they served two years in jail, and Satish Sahu, who initially started trading in Indian-manufactured Viagra and later diversified into Alprazolam and Zopiclone.

“In 2018, Sahu sold 8 lakh Tramadol tablets to Rajesh. Sahu made so much money that he opened up nightclubs in Nepal and Malaysia,” police said.

The fifth accused, Neeraj Arora, is said to be a childhood friend of Rajesh and was also involved in trading medicines.

The Special Cell was tipped off about the gang supplying banned narcotic substances, Yadav said.

As per their inputs, Sunil and Lokesh allegedly procured a large consignment of illegal substances and were handing it over to Satish. The exchange was due to take place near Bharti College in Janakpuri on January 16. A police team detained the three of them.

Advertising

Sahu was arrested on January 17 with 5 kg of Tramadol powder. After they were questioned, police arrested Rajesh from Vikas Nagar.