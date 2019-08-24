Delhi: Speaker turns down BJP bid to bring J&K move into Assembly

The BJP Friday sought to introduce a “congratulatory resolution” on Article 370 in the Delhi Assembly, which was turned down by Speaker Ram Niwas Goel.

Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta and SAD MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa were marshalled out soon after the proceedings began as they kept pressing for a discussion and a resolution on the issue.

Gupta was later suspended for two days for disrupting House proceedings. The four-day session had started on Thursday.

The BJP MLAs later sat on a dharna outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s room in the Assembly premises to protest against the Speaker’s decision.

Inside the Assembly, Goel had ordered marshals to escort the Opposition leaders out after pointing out that the Delhi government has already backed the Centre’s move on scrapping special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Incidentally, the Speaker also chanted “Bharat Mata ki Jai” thrice to make his point.

“We were demanding discussion on revocation of Article 370, withdrawal of special status to J&K, merger of PoK in India and shift in India’s nuclear policy. We also wanted to congratulate PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah,” Gupta said.

Later, Goel also got rebel AAP MLA Alka Lamba marshalled out for “defying” his directions after she insisted on raising a case related to government hospital patients allegedly being forced to buy medicines from private stores.