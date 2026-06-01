Fire breaks out at Delhi’s School of Planning and Architecture campus near ITO; no casualties

Firefighters at the site after a fire broke out on the second floor of School of Planning and Architecture (SPA) campus, in New Delhi, Monday. (Source: PTI Photo)

A fire broke out at the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA) near ITO in Delhi on Monday morning.

According to the police, information about the fire was received at around 10 am at IP Estate Police Station. A police team led by SI Yogesh Poonia immediately rushed to the campus along with local beat staff.

The alarm was raised by Saurabh Sharma, a resident of Najafgarh and a Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) employee at SPA, who noticed smoke and flames emerging from faculty rooms located on the second floor of the Administrative Block. He subsequently made a PCR call to alert authorities.