Fire breaks out at Delhi’s School of Planning and Architecture campus near ITO; no casualties

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A fire broke out at the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA) near ITO in Delhi on Monday morning.
According to the police, information about the fire was received at around 10 am at IP Estate Police Station. A police team led by SI Yogesh Poonia immediately rushed to the campus along with local beat staff.
The alarm was raised by Saurabh Sharma, a resident of Najafgarh and a Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) employee at SPA, who noticed smoke and flames emerging from faculty rooms located on the second floor of the Administrative Block. He subsequently made a PCR call to alert authorities.
Eight fire tenders were deployed to the spot and carried out firefighting operations with assistance from three ambulances, two PCR vans, traffic police personnel and local police staff. Emergency teams also worked to secure the area and ensure the safety of students, faculty members and other occupants of the campus, as per PTI reports.
After sustained efforts, firefighters succeeded in bringing the blaze under control and later extinguished it completely. Officials confirmed that no one was injured in the incident.
“The situation is under control and no active fire remains in the building,” a police officer said.
Authorities have initiated an inquiry to find out the exact cause of the fire. The extent of damage to the administrative block is yet to be assessed.
Further investigation is underway.
Education Ministry clarification refutes ‘incorrect’ reports
At first, a few reports referred to the incident as a fire at the Ministry of Education office. However, the ministry soon clarified that the reports were incorrect.
“It is clarified that the Ministry of Education is located at Kartavya Bhavan-2, Dr. Rajendra Prasad Road, New Delhi. Whereas, the fire incident has occurred at the premises of the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA), located at 4- Block B, Indraprastha Estate, Vikas Marg (ITO), New Delhi – 110002.”
It stated that the clarification was being issued to avoid the spread of any misinformation regarding the fire incident. “Further, the fire incident at SPA’s building was minor in nature and was quickly brought under control. No loss of life or property has been reported.”
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