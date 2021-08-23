Delhi: South MCD to build puzzle parking facility for over 200 cars for visitors at Bharat Darshan Park

South MCD will build a parking facility with space for over 200 cars for visitors at the Bharat Darshan Park in Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh. The project is estimated to cost Rs 33 crore.

Construction of the mega city park that has replicas of 17 monuments built from scrap is nearly completed and it is likely to be inaugurated next month.

The parking area is in a crematorium adjacent to the site, said Standing Committee chairperson BK Oberoi, adding that it will be able to accommodate 225 cars.

“The parking space has been sanctioned as a large number of people are expected to visit the attraction throughout the day. We are exploring if there can be separate entrances for those coming to the park and for the cremation ground,” he said.

As per the proposal, only 80-90 cars can be accommodated at the spot at present which would result in a long queue of vehicles outside and lead to a traffic jam on the ring road.

The puzzle parking system for 225 cars will have its entry and exit points in different directions, said a senior official.

Spread over 8.5 acres and built at a cost of Rs 14 crore, the Bharat Darshan Park has models of the Mysore Palace, Charminar, Khajuraho Temple, Gateway of India, Konark Temple, Nalanda ruins, Meenakshi Temple, Hawa Mahal, Hampi ruins, Victoria Memorial, Sanchi Stupa, Gol Gumbaz, Ajanta and Ellora Caves and Junagarh Fort.