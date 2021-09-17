Soon, South MCD to open park exclusively for pets — with play areas, grooming centre and veterinary clinic

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation has planned to start a park dedicated to pets with amenities such as pet grooming, off-leash area for dogs and cats to stretch, a veterinary clinic with facilities for surgery, a play area, and stalls selling pet food and accessories. It will also have a dog trail, and space for running, swimming, and digging.

According to Alok Singh, director of the horticulture department of the South MCD, the civic body often receives complaints from people of pet dogs coming inside colony parks and troubling them: “So, we decided to set up a park exclusively for pets, where owners can come along with their dogs.”

Singh said there would be specialised people deputed in the park to prevent fights from breaking out between pets.

The civic body has identified parks in Dwarka and Jangpura and a location would be finalised soon.

A senior official said work for the project will be awarded soon as the civic body is making “serious efforts” to give the idea a practical shape by the end of year and launch it by March.

The official said the concept to develop such a facility was inspired by dog parks in Bengaluru and Greater Hyderabad. Once opened, the pet park will be the first such facility in the whole of Delhi-NCR, he said.

Visitors will have to pay a fee which is yet to be decided. Said SDMC commissioner Gyanesh Bharti, “People will have a dedicated park for their pets. Many pet-friendly facilities and activities will be developed.”

The park will also have a dedicated space for defecating. Waste bag dispensers to collect waste and covered dustbins for their disposal will also be installed, an official said.

“The park will have provisions for a cafeteria and gazebos for visitors to relax while their pets play and socialise. A parking space will also be created,” said the official.