Delhi: South MCD launches amnesty scheme for property taxpayers

South Delhi Mayor Mukesh Suryan said that the civic body has come up with an amnesty scheme for a waiver of interest and penalty to the taxpayers on payment of property tax for the financial Year 2021-22.

This would be for all types of properties falling under the jurisdiction of the SDMC.

Suryan said that under the scheme, waiver of 100 percent interest and 100 percent penalty would be given if payment of outstanding property tax dues is made by 15th January 2022, waiver of 75 percent interest and 100 percent penalty if payment of outstanding Property Tax dues is made by 28th February 2022.

The civic body would give a waiver of 50 percent interest and 100 percent penalty if up-to-date payment of outstanding Property Tax dues is made by 31st March 2022.

The mayor further added that under this scheme, a large number of assessees will get relief who have not been able to make payment of their property tax in time due to their financial or any other difficulties.

This scheme is applicable to those who have been avoiding payment of property tax because of the hefty amount of interest and penalty.