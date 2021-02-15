Delhi: South civic body passes proposal to credit councillors for each project

Keeping next year’s civic polls in mind, the South MCD has passed a proposal that credit must be given to councillors for development projects.

“It has been proposed that in all development works done in the jurisdiction of South MCD using MP and MLALAD (Local Area Development) funds, names of councillors have to be mentioned on plaques. Before start of work, it would also be mandatory to inform the councillor,” it says. The proposal also says “10% service tax of the cost of the project would be charged” if MP and MLALAD funds are used.

This has prompted a fresh war of words between AAP and BJP, with the former saying such a proposal will only create a deadlock and stall development.

Leader of the house, South MCD, Narendra Chawla said this would only be for projects undertaken through MCDs. Stating that most development projects undertaken under MP and MLALAD funds use MCD land and resources extensively, he said: “Right from budget preparations, area measurement and the tendering process, help is taken from civic body officials.”

The AAP hit back saying MCDs should focus on cleanliness in the city. AAP Tilak Nagar MLA Jarnail Singh said this is a misuse of power by the MCDs: “They have so many avenues of resource collection if they use it wisely, instead of blaming the Delhi government for everything.”

AAP MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak said the MCD is a government agency whose work is development for the people. “Instead, it is behaving like a private entity by asking for service charge. Do they give credit to MLAs in their plaques of projects they undertake or pay service charge, even though Delhi government resources are used at several stages including power, water?”

BJP councillors claimed the decision to inform them before undertaking work is to prevent duplication of projects.

Member of the standing committee, South MCD, Shikha Rai said there have often been cases when roads are laid while drainage is still not fixed: “If we are informed about it, such things will be prevented.”

In 2019, before the Lok Sabha polls, the three MCDs had passed resolutions stating that projects executed through the MLALAD funds in their jurisdiction will need a no-objection certificate from the area councillor. It was not executed after objections from the Delhi government.