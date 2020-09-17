Delhi south body to deseal over 600 properties

Narender Chawla, leader of the house in South MCD, said these properties were sealed for small violations such as guard rooms being built in the parking lot, small rooms in stilt parking and other such violations.

More than 600 properties at residential areas in South Delhi, including Greater Kailash, Lajpat Nagar, Rajouri Garden, Defence Colony and Janakpuri, are going to be desealed by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

He said a list of properties is being compiled and all of them would be desealed through one uniform order, instead of individual orders. The Supreme Court recently ordered desealing of a residential premises sealed by the monitoring committee appointed by it for allegedly flouting norms, but not used for commercial purposes, stating the committee “had no power to look into the matter and take action”.

A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra had said the apex court had not empowered the monitoring committee to act with regard to “residential premises not used for commercial purpose”, and it is not authorised to take action concerning residential premises on private land.

