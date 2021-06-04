Delhi: Soon, take your learners’ licence test from home

Currently, although one can apply for a learners’ licence online, he/she has to visit the RTO offices to undertake the test. (Representational Photo)

Soon, people in Delhi will be able to get hold of their learners’ driving licence online courtesy of a proposed project by the transport department.

Once implemented, an applicant will not have to visit the Regional Transport Office (RTO) to give the learners’ licence test. Once he/she passes the test online, the applicant will receive an e-licence which will be valid for six months.

The project is part of the transport department’s push to implement faceless services, thereby reducing the need for people to visit its offices.

Currently, although one can apply for a learners’ licence online, he/she has to visit the RTO offices to undertake the test.

An online portal will be launched as part of the project where people will be able to apply for their licence. The portal will have an online tutorial, which the applicants will have to go through before taking a 10-minute-long test on basic traffic rules and a separate test on colour blindness.

According to the roadmap prepared by the department, people will visit the RTO only to undertake a final driving test or to get fitness tests of vehicles as these are services that cannot be done without the physical presence of the applicants. There are 16 RTOs across Delhi.

The government believes that the move will put an end to corruption in the form of bribery at the RTOs and end the free run enjoyed by touts.