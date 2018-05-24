Delhi: Soon, every bus stop in city to have maps with routes, landmarks

The map has been prepared by Citywise, a firm that creates print and digital products based on mapping. (File) The map has been prepared by Citywise, a firm that creates print and digital products based on mapping. (File)

Having laid out routes and timings in an integrated public transport map is one area the capital consistently falters on this count. That’s set to change, with the Delhi transport department launching a project under which every bus shelter will have detailed bus routes, Metro routes, timings and landmarks superimposed on a map of the city.

The map has been prepared by Citywise, a firm that creates print and digital products based on mapping, an official in the transport department told The Indian Express. “They came up with the idea. We took it forward,” the official said. The project will see a soft launch Thursday in four bus shelters — two each in Delhi Secretariat and IIT Gate, Aurobindo Marg. Gradually, all 1,800 shelters and the upcoming ones, which are in the tendering process, will be covered in the next one-and-a-half years, the official said.

It is not just the acute shortfall of buses; the challenges facing public transport in the capital include the absence of facilities that would prompt people to ditch their private vehicles and adopt buses. “People find it difficult to find the route of a particular bus as the display only shows the destination. We are also developing apps but not everyone will be able to access that,” the official added.

The maps will have three components — multicoloured bus routes touching a particular shelter; timings covering the entire day; map of the immediate neighbourhood (one-km radius); and a dot denoting that area’s location in the capital. The route of Delhi Metro will also be integrated in the maps. The maps will have numbers of the Transport Department, traffic police, Delhi Police, fire, ambulance service, women in distress helplines, child helpline and Delhi Metro helpline.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App