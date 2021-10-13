Delhi: Soon, driving licences to have QR codes

Driving licences and vehicle registration certificates in Delhi will soon be equipped with QR codes to allow for linking and validating the information with the Sarathi and Vahan web-based databases.

“The new driving licence will have an advanced microchip with features like Quick Response (QR) code and Near Field Communication (NFC). The new RC will have the owner’s name on the front while the microchip and the QR code would be embedded at the back of the card,” a statement issued by the government said.

The QR codes, the government said, will do away with the requirement of any manual intervention altogether.

“The QR code also has an added advantage of acting as a safety feature on the smart card. The department will be able to retain records and penalties of the license holder for up to 10 years on the VAHAN database as soon as a driver/ owner’s smart card is confiscated. The new DLs will also help the government in maintaining records of differently-abled drivers, any modifications made to the vehicles, emission standards and the person’s declaration to donate organs,” the statement said.