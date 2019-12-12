Delhi: Soon, child care rooms in all offices

Representational(Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Representational(Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Delhi Development Authority (DDA) Wednesday modified the building bylaws, making it compulsory for all office spaces in the city — both private and government buildings — to have a child care room. The agency has also made it compulsory for all new buildings to have points for charging electric vehicles.

“Child care rooms in public buildings were not seen as a necessity so far. These provisions shall make the public buildings more humane. The approved proposal will be sent to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for approval,” said DDA vice-chairperson Tarun Kapoor.

The land owning agency also approved a proposal to include provisions for charging electric vehicles at all new parking lots.

“Based on the occupancy pattern and the total parking provisions in the premises of various building types, charging infrastructure must be provided for electric vehicles,” said a DDA official. The push for electric vehicles is a step towards reducing the carbon footprint, he added.

The DDA has also made changes in rules to allow stockists and wholesale dealers of medicine and drugs to operate in residential areas as part of mixed use regulations under master plan 2021.

