Delhi: Son, two others arrested for murdering businessman

Months after a Delhi-based businessman was shot dead in Sahibabad, police have arrested his son and two of his associates in connection with the crime.

Police said the accused, Gaurav Khera (37), allegedly killed his father as he refused to give him money for gambling and because he wanted to take over his business.

Additional CP (crime) Ajit Singla said the other two accused have been identified as Vishal Garg (23) and Suhan Khan (22). The fourth accused, Shamsher, is yet to be arrested, said police.

Police claimed that during questioning, Gaurav said he had paid Rs 5 lakh to Khan and Shamsher to kill his father.

To nab the accused, police scanned the dump data and found phone numbers. “A team led by inspector Mukesh Antil received an input about the accused. A trap was laid in Azadpur and they were apprehended,” the officer said.

