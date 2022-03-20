Delhi: Son arrested after assault over property dispute leads to 76-year-old woman’s death

A 53-year-old man in Dwarka was arrested for allegedly assaulting his 76-year-old mother over property issues which led to her death a day later, the Delhi Police said Sunday.

The elderly woman, who sustained injuries on her head and arm during the assault on Thursday morning, succumbed to the injuries at a hospital on Friday, the officers added.

On Thursday, the police received a call from Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital about the injured woman. “We went to the hospital, but the woman was unfit to give a statement. She was admitted by her son-in-law Manoj who told us about the assault which took place at her house,” a police official said.

Upon investigation, the officers found that the woman had children from two marriages and they were allegedly fighting over a property in Dwarka. During one such argument on Thursday, her children began to hit each other and later her son Bhagwan Das (53) attacked her with a weapon, the police added.

A case has been registered against Das under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 308 (attempt at culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code, the police said. He is currently in judicial custody.