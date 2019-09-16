Delhi: Some help to check stagnant water at home — from the CM

Continuing the drive against dengue in the capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and several Cabinet ministers Sunday visited various residential colonies to check for signs of mosquito breeding.

As part of the government’s ‘10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute’ campaign launched on September 1, Kejriwal has requested people to devote 10 minutes at 10 am every Sunday to drain stagnant water and prevent mosquito breeding. The campaign will conclude mid-November.

On Sunday, the CM visited North Delhi’s Tri Nagar and said data so far suggested that the campaign was “successful” as cases of dengue were on the decline. A total of 122 cases have been reported from the city till September 7, with 30 being reported in September and 52 in August.

Last year, 2,798 dengue cases and four deaths were recorded by the South Corporation, which tabulates data on vector-borne diseases in the city.

Both the Delhi government and the local municipal bodies have been making efforts to raise awareness among people on precautions that must be taken to ensure there is no breeding of mosquito larvae in and around their houses.

Talking to residents, Kejriwal said: “Several people died due to dengue two-three years ago. In 2015, more than 15,000 cases were reported… I am happy that we have been able to control cases over the last two years. As per the cycle of the disease, it was expected to recur on a big scale this year. So we started this campaign.”

“The dengue mosquito has a range of 200 metres… so if people check their houses and encourage their neighbours to do the same, Delhi will be saved from the disease,” he added.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also inspected his house and visited his constituency to ask people to follow suit, while Health Minister Satyendar

Jain visited his constituency, Shakurbasti, to spread awareness.

The government is planning to partner with over 3,000 RWAs as part of the campaign for more intensive inspections.

More than 200 events were held across the city by MLAs, councillors and party leaders, AAP said in a statement.

R K Puram MLA Parmila Tokas tweeted pictures of her visit to Raipur Colony, Mohammadpur village, RK Puram Sectors 3 and 12. MLA Girish Soni also shared pictures of him inspecting his home and office, apart from visiting Madipur Assembly constituency.

Wazirpur MLA Rajesh Gupta, along with Neemdi Colony ward councillor Neetu Azad, visited different parts of the constituency. Kalyanpuri ward councillor and president of the AAP’s SC-ST Wing Kuldeep Kumar also shared pictures of him checking for mosquito breeding at his home.