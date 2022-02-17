Some colleges decide to offer students a more flexible approach

With Delhi University set to reopen today, some colleges have decided to adopt a flexible system for first-year students while some have decided to give outstation students a little more time to reach Delhi.

While DU had notified that offline classes would begin for all undergraduate and postgraduate programmes on February 17, it also notified that the examinations for first-year students — scheduled to begin on March 23 — will be conducted online in open book mode.

This means that these students would just have 20 days offline before breaking for online examinations.

Several colleges, such as Miranda House, have asked outstation students not to panic and have decided to keep the online option open for them.

“We are not issuing a notification that we are adopting the hybrid model for first-year students but have just told students not to panic and that they will not miss out academically if they don’t arrive on campus. We have received several requests from students, especially those who live far away. We are not pressuring them since there are only 20 days of classes left this semester,” said principal Bijayalaxmi Nanda.

On the other hand, Motilal Nehru College has issued a notification that the remaining semester for first-year students will be conducted online.

Besides, it has given them a two-hour window on Fridays to visit college “in case anyone needs to interact with teachers and work in office/library”.

Rajdhani College had also issued a similar notification Tuesday but withdrew it Wednesday with a fresh notification that said, “Keeping in view the huge requests of the students of the first year for online classes and reviewed decision taken in the emergent meeting… all classes including I year, I semester will be held in offline with effect from 17.02.2022.”

Some colleges have offered flexibility in a different way. Daulat Ram College is giving “relocation time” of a week to outstation students and offline classes will start on February 23 instead of this week. Online teaching-learning will be suspended from February 17 to 22 to give students time to reach Delhi.