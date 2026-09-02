Delhi’s solar push: No upfront cost, free 5-year maintenance. Check details

According to government figures, 10,073 solar systems have been installed in Delhi, a bulk of which are on government buildings. (File Photo)

Delhi households with an average monthly electricity consumption of up to 400 units will now be able to get rooftop solar systems of up to 3 kW installed without any upfront cost.

This is among key provisions of the amended Solar Policy announced by the Delhi government on Tuesday, which is part of a push to make rooftop panels more affordable to residents.

The policy had been notified in March 2024 with the stated aim of increasing the city’s installed rooftop solar capacity to 750 MW (mega watt).

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According to government figures, 10,073 solar systems have been installed in Delhi, a bulk of which are on government buildings. The biggest hurdle identified has been the high upfront cost of installation, which can go up to Rs 2 lakh for larger systems.