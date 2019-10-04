Delhi: Social media photo leads cops to man wanted in robbery case

A 21-year-old man, who allegedly robbed two men in North West Delhi’s Rohini at gunpoint, landed in trouble when he posted a photo of himself in Shimla on a social media website. Police found the photo and arrested him Thursday.

Advertising

According to police, on September 23, the accused, Shubham, along with two of his associates, robbed two men in Rohini Sector 3 to finance a trip to Shimla.

The complainant in the case, Mohit Singh, had claimed that the men robbed him of Rs 27,000 and fled.

Singh said, “I was closing my shop around 9.30 pm when three men attacked me. They brandished a gun and threatened me… one of them was standing outside the shop. They beat us and stole Rs 1,500 from my wallet and Rs 23,000 from my uncle. They then entered the shop and took Rs 2,500 from the locker. They then left on their bikes.”

Advertising

Police said one of the accused was arrested soon after the incident. Shubham, however, managed to go on a trip to Shimla with his friends.

“We had identified him and were looking for him when he uploaded his photo on Facebook. We deployed a team and Shubham was arrested from a market in Shimla Thursday. The matter is being investigated. Efforts are on to nab the third accused in the case as well,” said S D Mishra, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini).

A case has been registered against the accused against relevant sections of the IPC and Arms Act, said police.

According to police, Shubham has been involved in multiple cases of robbery.