Delhi: In times of social distancing, wedding telecast live on app

While many across the world are delaying their weddings amid the coronavirus pandemic, Stuti Yagnik and Sanket Matu were resolute on going ahead with theirs. “Around 70-80 people attended the wedding from afar via the Zoom (video conferencing) app on March 18,” said Stuti.

“My husband was in Denmark, and we did not know if he would be able to make it because the situation is tense everywhere. When he landed, we were sure we wanted to make it happen,” said Stuti.

But the couple did not want the elderly to physically attend the function. So they told their relatives to log in through the app and watch the ceremony.

The wedding was initially scheduled to be held on March 22 at ISKCON Temple in Delhi, but the couple advanced the date as international flights were being suspended. “A number of relatives and cousins logged in and watched the wedding from Bengaluru, Kolkata, Bhopal and other cities,” said Stuti. “But our honeymoon will have to wait.”

