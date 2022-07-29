scorecardresearch
A worry for Delhi cops: Snatching cases surge, 800 reported every month in 2022

The uptick is particularly worrisome because just about 40% of PCR calls about snatching/robbery get converted into an FIR, leaving a majority of complainants in the lurch.

Written by Jignasa Sinha | New Delhi |
July 29, 2022 8:18:18 am
delhi policeThe highest number of snatching cases this year were reported in Northeast Delhi (649), followed by East Delhi (466), North Delhi (373), Shahdara (346), West Delhi (334) and Dwarka (327). (Representational photo/file)

With almost 800 snatching cases being reported in Delhi on an average every month this year, Delhi Police are struggling to rein in street crimes despite high deployment of personnel and hi-tech electronic surveillance across the city. The surge is particularly worrisome because just about 40% of PCR calls about snatching/robbery get converted into an FIR, leaving a majority of complainants in the lurch.

Police said they have increased security, installed new CCTVs and deployed specialised teams to increase the PCR conversion rate. Officers, however, also maintained that the rise in crimes as compared to last year is mainly because of the city ‘unlocking’ after the pandemic and the rise in registration of cases.

Also from Delhi |Look for ‘ectomorph’ body type, zig-zag riding: Delhi Police chief’s tips for identifying snatchers

“Rise in street crime can be attributed to partial lockdown in 2020-21. The correct picture can only be depicted after comparison is made to pre-Covid times. Merging of PCR units with local police, area specific patrolling, presence of senior officers in the area even at night, installation of high-tech CCTV cameras in vulnerable areas are among key measures to catch snatchers and bust interstate gangs. This has led to a rise in the percentage of cases that are worked out. We are also trying to ensure a higher conviction rate. The current rate is already one of the highest in the country,” Suman Nalwa, Delhi Police PRO, told The Indian Express.

The first step

In case of a snatching, the victim has one of two options – make a PCR call or go to the police station.

While cybercrimes, theft cases and missing person reports can be lodged online, snatching cases have to be reported in person. Making a PCR call and connecting with an officer can take a while as the same number is used to report murders, accidents, fires, violence, etc. It is also not feasible for every complainant to go to the police station and get an FIR registered, an officer explained.

However, DCP-level officers said police staff are being sensitised to help victims more proactively. They also reasoned that many complaints are not converted to FIRs because of double/fake calls.

As soon as an FIR is registered, police say they examine CCTVs in the area and conduct a local enquiry. “Most of the snatchers are often on bikes. If we catch the registration number plate or an identifier in time, he can be arrested in less than a day and full recovery (of robbed items) can be made,” said an officer.

Police data shows that over 4,660 cases have been registered this year between January 1 and June 28. Of these, 2,729 cases, or 58.5%, have been solved. Officers said most of the arrested accused are mobile snatchers, which makes it easy to track them down using technical surveillance. Police also claim the situation has improved since last year when 45-50% of such cases were solved.

The worst hit districts

The highest number of snatching cases this year were reported in Northeast Delhi (649), followed by East Delhi (466), North Delhi (373), Shahdara (346), West Delhi (334) and Dwarka (327).

In Northeast Delhi, where the cases have increased from last year’s figure of 492 during the same period, DCP Sanjay Sain said, “Our crime detection rate is more than 60%. The cases are increasing because we are registering more cases. It gets difficult at times because many of the PCR calls are fake calls or theft calls. We have observed that many of the accused are workers who come from UP. We make sure to track these men down and make arrests.”

In North Delhi, over 373 cases were registered in the last six months in areas such as Burari, Sadar Bazaar and Bara Hindu Rao.

Sagar Singh Kalsi, DCP (North), said, “We have identified crime hotspots and solved more than 62% of the cases. In Sadar Bazaar, over 500 cameras were installed to catch more offenders. We are also working with resident welfare associations and have installed another 1,500 CCTVs. Our crack teams are always on the lookout for such incidents.”

More from Delhi

In Dwarka, where 327 cases were reported as compared to 234 cases last year, police have solved 60% of cases and arrested over 173 snatchers. Harsha Vardhan, DCP (Dwarka), said, “There’s a spike because of the second wave of Covid, which impacted overall crime in the city and also because we are taking more complaints. Several teams are immediately deployed to make arrests. We have also been dealing with an increase in PCR calls, many of which are calls of quarrel. There are cases where known persons get into a fight and later one of them makes a PCR call alleging snatching.”

