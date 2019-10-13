Delhi: Two arrested for snatching handbag of PM Modi’s niece near Civil Lines

Delhi Police on Sunday arrested two persons for allegedly snatching the handbag of Damyanti Modi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s niece, from a moving auto in North Delhi’s Civil Lines area. Damyanti Modi is PM Narendra Modi’s brother Prahlad Modi’s daughter.

The incident took place around 7 am on Saturday when Damyanti, her husband and their two daughters reached Shree Delhi Gujarati Samaj in Civil Lines from Delhi Junction Railway Station.

“We had just reached Gujarati Samaj and were outside the gate. We were offloading the luggage and I was still sitting inside the auto with the handbag on my lap. Suddenly two men on a scooter came from one side, snatched it and zipped away,” the 40-year-old woman said.

Damyanti Modi said the handbag had two mobile phones, around Rs 60,000 in cash, Aadhaar cards of the family and debit and credit cards. “I didn’t resist as I feared I’ll hurt myself. I can’t recall if they were wearing helmets or not, it all happened so suddenly,” she said.

DCP (North) Monika Bhardwaj said a case under IPC sections 356 (assault or criminal force in an attempt to commit theft) and 379 (theft) was registered at Civil Lines police station. The Crime Branch and Special Cell were also deployed on the case.

Damyanti and her family are based in Surat and have been travelling since October 4. “We came to Delhi-NCR, then went to Amritsar and Dharamshala, and returned to Delhi Saturday morning. Since the flight back to Surat was at 4 pm, we decided to rest at Gujarati Samaj till then,” she said.

According to the police, one of the accused is a resident of Sadar Bazar while another stays at a rented accommodation in Sultanpuri. Police found during the investigation that after snatching the bag, they went to Paharganj to see its contents. “A team of north district went to arrest the duo in Sultanpuri, but they managed to escape. One of them was earlier arrested from Civil Lines in another case of snatching,” a senior officer said.