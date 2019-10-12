Delhi: Snatchers flee with PM Modi’s niece’s hand bag near Civil Lines

Two men on a scooter reportedly snatched the handbag of a 40-year-old woman from a moving auto in North Delhi’s Civil Lines area on Saturday. Police said the woman said she is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s niece. No arrests have been made so far.

The woman was travelling in the auto around 6.45 am-7 am when two men on a bike snatched the handbag, which was on her lap, and fled. Police said the bag contained credit and debit cards, two mobile phones, besides some cash.

Delhi Commissioner of Police (PRO) Mandeep Singh Randhawa said, “A case has been registered at Civil Lines police station and an investigation is underway.”

Police are also scanning the CCTV footage of the area to nab the accused.