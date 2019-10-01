Delhi: Snatchers touch woman’s feet, then flee with chain

Pretending to be injured in an accident, two men stopped outside a 60-year-old woman’s house to ask for help — before snatching her gold chain and fleeing. The incident, among a series of snatching cases in the capital, took place in Jyoti Nagar Saturday.

Police said the woman, Prakashi, reported the matter Sunday and a case under IPC sections 392 and 34 was registered.

She said that around 3.15 pm, two men came on a bike and stopped outside her house. “I was sitting on a cot with my cousin. One of them told us he had injured his hand and asked for some turmeric. I went inside and fetched it. The man applied the powder on his fingers, thanked me, and got on the bike. The other man came towards me and touched my feet — before shoving me and snatching my chain. The duo then fled on the bike,” she said in her complaint.

The same day, two women journalists were also allegedly targeted by snatchers. No arrest has been made in either case.

According to police, an intern with The Hindu was robbed by two bike-borne men on her birthday in the early hours of Saturday. Eva Thakur (20) was returning home with her friends in an auto when the men took the bag from her lap. “I tried to look at the number plate of the bike but it was blank,” she said.

A trainee journalist with a TV channel was allegedly robbed of her mobile phone when she was covering the PM’s Road Show outside the Palam Air Force Station in Delhi Cantt. The incident took place around 9.30 pm when she was about to record a video on her OnePlus 7 phone. “I was surrounded by many people. I was about to record the video when a man came and snatched the phone from my hands, I couldn’t even see his face. I tried to chase him but failed,” she said.

DCP (South West) Devender Arya said, “The incident took place during the PM rally. We have recorded a statement.”

On Monday, another journalist was allegedly robbed by two men when he was in an auto. The incident took place around 10 am near Ashram. Pushkar Banakar, who works with The New Indian Express, was on his way to Janakpuri with his friends when the accused men snatched his phone and fled.

“Police is taking special measures to check street crime near temples and Ramlilas. Pickets and patrolling teams have been deployed to check movements of criminals,” said a Delhi Police spokesperson.