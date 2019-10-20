Delhi: Snatchers target second cyclist in CP this week

Two bike-borne men allegedly snatched a bicycle and an iPhone from a 24-year-old man who had come to cycle in Connaught Place area from Dwarka Friday morning.

This is the second such incident this week, after an Air Commodore’s phone was snatched Thursday morning by two men, as he was cycling back from a gym after his workout session .

DCP (New Delhi) Eish Singhal said they have registered an FIR and teams are working to solve the case.

The latest incident took place on Friday when the complainant, Nishant Singh, who is preparing for competitive exams came to cycle in CP.

“Around 5.45 am, he reached the Outer Circle and stopped to buy a water bottle from an outlet. As he was parking his bicycle, two bike-borne men without helmets emerged and snatched his bicycle, the basket of which had his iPhone XS Max. One escaped on the motorbike and the other on the stolen bicycle,” a senior police officer said.

“Police believe these snatchers come from the Central district area and are targeting only morning walkers and cyclists in the CP area,” the officer said.

Eyewitnesses told police Singh raised an alarm, but there were very few people on the road. He tried to give chase, but they managed to escape, and some locals informed police. Police said a team already stationed in the area began chasing them after they received information.

“A team managed give chase to the accused driving the motorbike, but upon seeing several police personnel, he left his bike. He sat in a car parked in the carriageway and escaped,” an officer said.

A senior police officer said they have tightened security in the CP area to avoid any untoward incident.

Six motorcyclists for area patrolling, two quick reaction team (QRT) vehicles, one emergency response vehicle (ERV), four PCR vans and heavy-armed special weapon and tactics team (SWAT) teams along with trained commandos are currently deployed in the area.

On Thursday morning, two men snatched an Air Commodore’s handbag, as he was riding towards Rivoli cinema at CP from Baba Kharak Singh Marg.