Delhi: Snatchers target Brazilian woman at busy GK-2 market

Two men on a motorcycle allegedly snatched a bag from a 27-year-old Brazilian woman at M-block market in Greater Kailash II. The woman tried to resist, but they pushed her and she fell, sustaining injuries. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed at a shop in the vicinity, and police have arrested three men, an officer told The Indian Express.

Advertising

The case comes under the jurisdiction of CR Park police station, where three policemen were suspended last week after two bikers dragged a 28-year-old journalist out of an autorickshaw and snatched her phone.

The latest incident involving the foreign national, Cecillia, took place at roughly the same spot where two bikers had snatched a bag from a 72-year-old Australian woman on July 16.

According to an officer, the incident took place around 1 pm Wednesday when the woman, who is supposed to go to Australia next, was looking for a taxi after visiting a physiotherapist at the market. “She was looking for a private vehicle when two men came on a bike and snatched her bag from her shoulder. She tried to resist, but the pillion rider pushed her and she fell to the ground,” a senior officer said.

Advertising

The woman, in her complaint, said, “While I was walking near M-block market, I heard a motorbike behind me. Before I could react, two men on the bike slowed down and snatched my bag. With the help of locals, I informed policemen about the incident and they reached the spot.”

Police said she was taken to hospital and discharged after treatment.

“On the basis of her complaint, an FIR was registered and several teams have been formed. She has informed that her wallet, iPhone and passport was inside the bag. One of the teams of inspector P K Jha, with the help of technical surveillance, found that her phone was on and the location was in Sarita Vihar. A team was sent there and the phone was recovered from the bushes. Other items have also been recovered,” an officer said. The embassy has been informed, and she has left the country, police said.

Meanwhile, police are yet to make an arrest in connection with the snatching incident involving Joymala Bagchi, the ANI journalist targeted at CR Park. Several teams of Delhi Police are working round-the-clock, an officer said. The incident had left Bagchi with injuries on her chin, jaw, and arms, and she is currently undergoing treatment at AIIMS Trauma Centre.

“We have identified the accused and questioned his family members, but he is absconding and his family is not aware about his location,” an officer said.