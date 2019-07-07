Delhi: Snatchers target 65-year-old woman outside her home

Two bike-borne men snatched the purse of a 65-year-old woman, the wife of a retired Army personnel, right outside her home in East Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar. Such was the force used by the men that the woman, Maya Yadav, fell violently to the ground. While police only lodged an e-FIR regarding theft initially, they were forced to add sections of robbery after her family approached senior officers with CCTV footage of the incident. The incident took place around 9.45 pm in Krishan Kunj on July 2, when Maya was returning home after buying vegetables from a ‘Tuesday market’ nearby. “I was about to enter inside my home and was knocking on the door. A bike came and one of the men snatched my purse, which had two phones, Rs 7,000, keys and some cards. I was shocked and tried to resist, but he pushed me. I was not even able to scream and before I could react, I fell down and he managed to escape,” Maya, who retired from Delhi government’s power department, said. She received minor injuries as a result of the fall.

Her husband (73), Lal Kishan Yadav, who was a subedar when he retired, was sitting in the balcony and rushed to help her. He also made a call to police control room and informed them about the incident. “They recorded my wife’s statement, wherein she told them that they snatched her bag. But they emphasised she write that she was knocking on the door after putting her bags, along with wallet, outside the door,” he alleged.

“I requested them to change the contents of the complaint and lodge our genuine complaint, but they pressured us to cooperate with them. They eventually lodged an e-FIR of theft where they wrote that someone had stolen her wallet. We could not say anything to them, but then we got CCTV footage from our neighbour, which shows the entire incident. We showed the footage to senior officers and they assured us that they will add new sections to the existing FIR. So far, no one has informed us about the new sections being added,” he said.

The couple has been living in Krishan Kunj for the last over 20 years and their son is settled in the US, while their daughter stays in Patparganj. “We are not registered with the senior citizen cell of Delhi Police,” the woman’s husband said.

DCP (East) Jasmeet Singh said, “Robbery section has been added in the FIR and disciplinary action is being taken against the investigating officer. The culprits will be nabbed soon.”