Delhi: Smog towers worth Rs 26 crore to be built next year

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation has proposed a budget of Rs 26 crore to build smog towers at 26 places in the capital next year.

Smog towers are structures designed to work as large-scale air purifiers. They are usually fitted with multiple layers of air filters.

Jai Prakash, the North civic body standing committee head, said that the provisions have been made to control air pollution.

The noxious smog resulting from raging farm fires and unfavourable weather had pushed pollution in Delhi-NCR towards the “emergency” zone in November, prompting authorities to order closure of schools.

Prakash, who made the budget proposals on Tuesday, also said the civic body will require 10% of the MLALAD funds as it invests its whole machinery in the execution of the project.

It has also proposed that Ramlila Maidan be divided into four sections, two of which would be available for weddings, and social and cultural functions. Prakash said the ground, as of now, is used mainly for rallies and meetings, but opening it up for marriage functions will substantially increase its revenue.

He said the process of regularisation of godowns or warehouses located in the jurisdiction of North civic body as per the provisions of Master Plan-2021 has been initiated by the central Government.

These warehouses would be brought under the tax net.

Moreover, many unregistered farmhouses and banquet halls that come under the jurisdiction of the North civic body will be registered as per the provisions of the Master Plan 2021 and will be charged.

Prakash said there is also a plan to increase revenue by developing vacant land in its jurisdiction for wedding functions. “There is also a proposal to place advertisements in the elevators of selected buildings of the corporation,” he said.

It has also been proposed that tax be collected from those who advertise through the digital medium in the jurisdiction of the North civic body.

