Nearly 5 lakh families in Delhi to get permanent homes under new slum rehab policy

For nearly five lakh families living in Delhi’s slum clusters, the prospect of a permanent home may now be a step closer. The Delhi government on Thursday notified a new rehabilitation policy that seeks to provide eligible families with permanent housing, preferably at their existing locations or within a 3-km radius, so that they can remain close to their workplaces, children’s schools and other essential facilities.

The Delhi Slum and Jhuggi Jhopri Relocation and Rehabilitation Policy, 2026, is expected to benefit around 4-5 lakh families, covering nearly 20 lakh people, according to government officials.

The policy extends the eligibility framework to families living in slum settlements established before January 1, 2025. It aims to giving a fresh opportunity to those who may have been excluded from earlier rehabilitation schemes, officials said.