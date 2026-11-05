Nearly 5 lakh families in Delhi to get permanent homes under new slum rehab policy

For nearly five lakh families living in Delhi’s slum clusters, the prospect of a permanent home may now be a step closer. The Delhi government on Thursday notified a new rehabilitation policy that seeks to provide eligible families with permanent housing, preferably at their existing locations or within a 3-km radius, so that they can remain close to their workplaces, children’s schools and other essential facilities.
The Delhi Slum and Jhuggi Jhopri Relocation and Rehabilitation Policy, 2026, is expected to benefit around 4-5 lakh families, covering nearly 20 lakh people, according to government officials.
The policy extends the eligibility framework to families living in slum settlements established before January 1, 2025. It aims to giving a fresh opportunity to those who may have been excluded from earlier rehabilitation schemes, officials said.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the objective was not merely to clear slum settlements or redevelop the land, but to ensure that eligible families could move into permanent homes and lead a life of dignity and security.
Under the policy, in-situ rehabilitation will be the preferred option, with the government seeking to provide alternative accommodation at the existing site or within 3 km of it. “The approach is intended to prevent families from being displaced far from their livelihoods, schools and established social networks,” Gupta said.
1-BHK homes
Under the scheme, eligible families will be provided one-bedroom, hall and kitchen (1-BHK) flats. The residential complexes will also have schools, Anganwadi centres, healthcare facilities and playgrounds.
Further, the policy provides for separate housing units for independent families occupying different floors of the same structure, provided they independently meet the eligibility and documentation requirements. This could benefit households that have been living separately despite sharing a single dwelling.
Families with persons with disabilities will get priority for ground floor accommodation. In the case of married couples, the housing unit will be allotted jointly.
As per the policy, eligible families will not be removed from slum settlements established before January 1, 2025, without being provided alternative accommodation.
How it will be done?
The government will pay for the maintenance of common infrastructure, services and security arrangements in the rehabilitated complexes for five years from the date of the first allotment. Thereafter, beneficiary associations will be involved in managing common facilities.
In cases where in-situ redevelopment is undertaken under the public-private partnership model, developers will have to arrange temporary or rental accommodation for affected families, or provide financial assistance towards rent. They will also be responsible for ensuring basic services during the redevelopment period.
To ensure transparency, housing allotments will be made through a computerised lottery. The policy also provides for a grievance redressal and appeal mechanism for eligible applicants.
A centralised geographical information system (GIS)-based digital platform will be developed to monitor projects, maintain beneficiary records and manage allotments. It is also intended to prevent duplicate allotments and track the progress of rehabilitation projects.
Gupta said the policy was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Garib Kalyan and Antyodaya, adding that “families who had contributed to Delhi’s growth through their labour deserved secure housing and a better quality of life”.
“The government wanted to ensure that rehabilitation meant more than providing a roof over people’s heads, and that families also had access to basic amenities, security and opportunities for their children’s future,” she added.