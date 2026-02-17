Delhi slum clusters to be redeveloped soon: Union Minister

Indicating that a rehabilitation plan for the slum clusters in Delhi has gathered pace, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal has said the Capital’s jhuggi jhopri (JJ) colonies would be redeveloped in-situ or within 5 km of their location.

The Minister’s remarks, which came during his address at real estate industry body NAREDCO’s conference on Saturday where he listed out the challenges facing the sector — including those related to land, affordable housing and slum clusters — come on the heels of the BJP government completing a year in the Capital. The party will complete a year in office on February 20 — it came to power in Delhi after sweeping the 2025 Assembly polls following a gap of nearly 27 years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi – at his maiden poll rally in the Capital in the run up to the Delhi Assembly elections on January 3 last year — had inaugurated 1,675 ‘Swabhiman Apartments’ in Northwest Delhi’s Ashok Vihar, asserting that the homes represent the “self-respect, self-esteem and new aspirations and dreams” of the owners. Promising the construction of 3,000 similar homes across Delhi, PM Modi had added that ensuring a pucca roof over every citizen’s head was one of the priorities of his government.

Referring to the Land and Development Office (L&DO) and Delhi Development Authority (DDA), which work under his Ministry, the Union Minister on Saturday said, “There are about 750 jhuggi jhopri colonies in Delhi. To redevelop them — as me and the Home Minister, we all sat in those meetings… and held discussions over the past three months — L&DO and DDA will very soon take the land and settle them in-situ or within 5km.”

While the Minister did not elaborate on the plan, a statement by NAREDCO said: “The Minister also indicated that close to 700- 750 slum settlements in and around NCT [National Capital Territory] would be developed by the government for which policy framework is being deliberated upon various stakeholders within the various authorities of the government at a very high level. With the take-off this proposal affordable housing would attain a required fillip in and around the NCT.”

There are 675 slums in the Capital under the Delhi government’s Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB). Of these, 376 are on government land and come under the DDA jurisdiction, while 299 come under DUSIB’s jurisdiction. The DDA’s 2007 slum rehabilitation policy provides covers public private partnerships in redevelopment of slums, but the implementation has been slow. DDA had floated a tender in 2022 for six such projects, but found no takers.

The Delhi government’s Delhi Slum and Jhuggi Jhopri Rehabilitation and Relocation Policy, 2015, includes in-situ rehabilitation or development of alternate housing within 5km.

According to sources, previous attempts in this direction failed due to lack of viability gap funding for the projects with the last unsuccessful tender aimed at the in-situ rehabilitation of such clusters in Delhi floated in 2022.

The Union Minister’s remarks, according to a government source, underscored that the BJP government was “prepared to deliver” on PM Modi’s promise “soon”. “Several rounds of discussion have taken place regarding giving more speed to the process of in-situ rehabilitation across the city at the highest levels between the Centre and the Delhi government. A fresh tender is likely to be floated soon after a few loose ends are tied up,” a senior government official said.

“Many approaches are on the table, including allowing the in-situ rehabilitation of small clusters of adjacent slums to be taken up by successful bidders; the aim is to ensure the wholesome development of such areas along the lines of areas such as Lajpat Nagar, for instance, allowing mixed land use including residential and commercial units,” the official added.