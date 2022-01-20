Delhi slashes Covid RT-PCR price to ₹300; samples to be processed in 12 hours

Not only does the order cap the test prices, it also states that all samples have to be processed within 12 hours of receiving them. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

The Delhi government on Thursday slashed the prices of Covid-19 tests, reducing the cost of the gold-standard RT-PCR test to R₹300 if done at labs and hospitals, and to ₹500 if the samples are collected from home. The government in August last year fixed the prices at ₹500 for lab tests and ₹700 for samples collected from home.

The cost of the less accurate rapid antigen test was fixed at ₹100, down from the ₹300 previously fixed by the government. The government will pay private labs ₹200 for each sample collected by and transported to the lab by the government, and ₹300 for samples collected by the government but transported by the lab.

“All labs/ hospitals will display the revised rates at prominent places latest within 24 hours of this order. This order comes into effect immediately and is for strict compliance by all concerned,” reads an order by Delhi’s principal health secretary, Manisha Saxena.

Not only does the order cap the test prices, it also states that all samples have to be processed within 12 hours of receiving them. Reports of all positive cases have to be uploaded to the portal of the Indian Council for Medical Research within 30 minutes of processing the samples. And all negative reports have to be uploaded within 24 hours of receiving the samples, the order states.

The Indian Express previously reported that half of the samples collected by the government centres were being analysed by private laboratories in Delhi. The increase in testing capacity from 1,00,000 a day to 3,00,000 was aided by new private labs opening up in the city and government labs increasing capacities.