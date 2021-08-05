Delhi Skill University’s admissions outreach at low-income settlements across city

In the midst of its first admission season, the Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University is conducting admission mobilisation at low-income settlements in the city.

An admission mobilisation drive was held by the university on Wednesday, with admission helpdesks set up at two slum clusters in Kalkaji—Navjeevan Camp and Transit Camp—which was also joined by MLA Atishi.

According to university representatives, the event was intended to share information about the various courses being offered at the university.

“DSEU team went door-to-door in the slum clusters and spoke to students who have passed out of 10th and 12th, explaining to them the admission criteria, eligibility, entrance test to various diploma and degree courses along with opportunities for scholarships under various schemes,” said a statement by them.

Similar drives have also been held in late July in 25 other low-income settlements such as those near Shakur Basti, Pochanpur Colony, Munirka Village, and Madanpur Khadar.

“It is our endeavor that no one is left behind due to lack of information and opportunity. At DSEU, we invite all stakeholders – students, teachers, parents, industry, and government to join in this movement towards learning, teaching, encouraging, paying for, and prioritising skill learning and its development”, said DSEU Vice-Chancellor Neharika Vohra.