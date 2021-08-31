Delhi Skill university partners with non-profit to offer diploma in software programming to 100 women, transwomen

The Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) has partnered with a non-profit organisation to offer Advanced Diploma in Software Programming to 100 women and trans women from underprivileged communities.

DSEU has partnered with Navgurukul Foundation for Social Welfare to run “residential courses for students from low-income and marginalised communities in Software Engineering, to offer a 20-month-long Advanced Diploma in Software Programming”.

“Women and trans women across Delhi between the age group of 17-30, from underprivileged communities shall be eligible to apply for the Diploma Programme. The residential program will be focused on equipping 100 women and trans women with a hands-on learning experience in software development and coding,” the Delhi government said Tuesday.

They said selection of candidates will be done through an exam, and that the course was expected to be launched by December 2021.

During the signing ceremony, DSEU Vice-Chancellor Neharika Vohra said, “Formal and informal systems have their advantages and DSEU would like to merge the two with the best of both worlds… With this program, we hope to transform individual lives as well as those of their communities.”

Pro V-C Snigdha Pattnaik said, “We have been talking about making education inclusive for students from all communities. In partnership with Navgurukul, our endeavour is to encourage girls, women, and transwomen between the age of 17-30 years to learn coding and enter the software industry.”

Ashwani Kansal, Registrar of the University, said “innovations in the teaching of coding are a welcome step”.

“Our core element of learning is that we trust the learners that they want the best for themselves. We refrain from monitoring and assessing the students in a rigid environment and support industry-relevant learning, which a student may follow at their own pace. They can be job-ready in a tenure as short as 4 months or as long as 20 months, based on the student’s learning capability”, said Abhishek Gupta, co-founder and CEO of Navgurukul.

“With this partnership, we are excited to work with the DSEU and be a part of the education revolution in Delhi… The students will be able to self-pace their learning and also earn university credits which they can use later if they wish to return to earn a degree,” he said.